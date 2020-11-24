Buhari felicitates with Arthur Eze at 72

President Muhammadu Buharion Tuesday rejoiced with Arthur Eze on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, which comes up on Nov. 25.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja joined family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating ”a man who has devoted his resources to help those in need”.

Buhari also commended Eze for reaching out generously to under-privileged people and families, communities, academic, religious and health institutions.