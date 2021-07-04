Buhari felicitates USA on 245th independence anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Joe Biden, the government and people of United States of America on the occasion of the 245th Independence Day and annual celebration of the country’s nationhood.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, noted with delight how the Biden-led administration had been working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s challenges.

According to him, the challenges include racism and the COVID-19 pandemic that has inflicted on the country a quarter of the global fatalities.

The Nigerian leader also noted with interest how the Biden-led administration had been making progress in its efforts at improving US-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

He expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and USA would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of the two countries and their peoples. (NAN)

