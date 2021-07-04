Buhari felicitates USA on 245th independence anniversary

President Buhari has congratulated President Joe Biden, the government and people of States of America on the occasion of the 245th Independence Day and annual celebration of the country’s nationhood.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, noted with delight how the Biden- administration had been working earnestly to overcome of the country’s challenges.

According to , the challenges include racism and the COVID-19 pandemic that has inflicted on the country a quarter of the global fatalities.

The Nigerian leader also noted with interest how the Biden- administration had been making progress in its efforts at improving US-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

He expressed confidence that given the shared of democracy, rule of and inclusive , the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and USA would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of the two countries and their peoples. (NAN)

