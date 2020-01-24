Buhari felicitates Sen. Amosun at 62

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the immediate past Governor of Ogun, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

In a congratulatory letter to the Senator, via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, the President rejoiced with him “for legions of achievements and successes in various fields of human endeavour.”

Buhari noted that the former governor’s “dedication to public service and contributions to nation-building, both at state and federal levels are highly commendable.”

The President joined Amosun’s family, friends and other well-wishers to celebrate with him on this joyous occasion.

He prayed that almighty God would grant the celebrator long life and good health to continue in the service of the nation and humanity.(NAN)