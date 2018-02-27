Buhari felicitates with NLC at 40, pledges improved workers’ welfare

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-assured Nigerian workers that his administration will continue to work toward an inclusive economy that adequately caters for them and their families.

To this end, the President said that review of the minimum wage was ongoing.

Buhari gave the reassurance in a congratulatory message to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on its 40th anniversary in Abuja on Tuesday.

The message was issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Buhari, who joined Nigerian workers, retirees and pensioners in celebrating the milestone of NLC, noted with delight that the union had lived up to expectations of its founding fathers.

According to the President, the NLC has continued to protect the interest of the Nigerian worker through viable engagements with public and private sector employers.

“The NLC has burgeoned into a matured and focused umbrella for all workers in the last four decades by consistently projecting the voice of the workers.’’

He said that the union had been negotiating a healthier position for the workers on the rungs of the Nigerian economy.

Buhari also commended the present and past leaderships of the NLC for their contributions to the development of the nation.

He saluted them for their historical struggle for the return of democratic governance, and penchant for always speaking the truth to those in power.

The NLC had since commenced activities to mark its 40th anniversary at the state and national levels.

Some of the activities included special prayers offered in mosques and churches as part of the historic celebration which also witnessed series of public lectures. (NAN)