Buhari felicitates movie star Mofe-Damijo at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry in celebrating with renowned actor, writer and movie producer, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), on his 60th birthday.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, also rejoiced with family members, friends and colleagues of the stage and screen star on the milestone occasion.

He congratulated the veteran actor, who is also a lawyer, on his many achievements in the entertainment industry.

He noted with delight how Mofe-Damijo had been winning national and international awards that brought glory to the local film industry, and placed the country on global limelight.

Buhari also noted the contributions of RMD to the field of community and development communications, culture, tourism and journalism, working in the public service as a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, preceded by serving as Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism in Delta.

According to him, the Nigerian entertainment industry has successfully earned a reputable place in the world through hardworking and dedicated professionals, whose tenacity, creativity and resilience continue to attract and sustain viewers on the beauty and cultural diversity of the country.

Buhari felicitated Nollywood on the joyous event of RMD’s birthday, praying that God would continue to bless and strengthen the actor and his family. (NAN)

