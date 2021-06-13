Buhari felicitates Minister of State, FCT on birthday, title

Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, , on her 51st birthday and conferment of a chieftancy title, Onyize of Ebira, by Ohinoyi, Dr Ado Ibrahim.

In a congratulatory message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in on Saturday, the joined all of All Progressives Congress in celebrating with the minister.

He noted that Ramatu’s antecedents as former Women Leader of the party and of Council of African Political Parties had continued inspire and attract women into governance.

He the minister for her loyalty and steadfastness in pursuing development, especially at grassroots level, describing the recognition as well deserved and reflective of her diligence.

Buhari wished the minister all the best in her endeavours, urging dedication and sacrifice for the good of her community, country and humanity. (NAN)

