Buhari felicitates ICPC Chairman Prof. Owasanoye at 60

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on his 60th birthday, May 15.

The President, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja joined family members, friends and professional associates in celebrating the lawyer and scholar.

According to the president, the professor has brought more depth into investigation and prosecution of corrupt practices in the country.

Buhari also noted that Owasanoye had worked with others on Asset Recovery Strategy; Whistle Blower Policy, Non-conviction Based Asset Recovery Framewory, Management of Recovered Assets Framework, Plea Bargain Manual and Corruption Case Management Manual.

He, therefore, saluted the courage, adeptness and rigorousness of the former Executive Secretary and Head of Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

The president observed that Owasanoye had successfully managed the advisory and strategic work of the think-tank to prepare key policy and anti-corruption strategy interventions of the government since 2015.

He also noted Owasanoye’s contributions to the law profession in Nigeria and beyond.

He also lauded his commendable profile of working as Director of Research, and later Research Fellow at Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Professorial Research Associate, School of Oriental and African Studies University of London.

Owasanoye was alao a Visiting Professor, University of Pretoria, while consulting for many multilateral institutions.

Buhari prayed that God would strengthen the Chairman of ICPC in health, insight and capacity to keep serving the nation. (NAN)