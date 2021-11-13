Buhari felicitates ex-NTA D-G, Olusola Omole, at 70

Muhammadu Buhari felicitated former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Olusola Omole, on his 70th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, the joined family and friends of public communication expert celebrate him.

Buhari congratulated former director-general for many achievements, noting that he had a vast experience in journalism.

The also noted that Omole worked with Daily Times of Nigeria and Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (now Radio Corporation of Nigeria).

He added that Omole worked in public affairs  unit of Chevron Nig. Ltd.

He said that Omole brought his experience, network and passion bear on NTA, with many reforms that repositioned media house for modern digital broadcasting with rich contents.

The prayed for Omole’s good health and greater service God and mankind. (NAN)

