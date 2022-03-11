Buhari felicitates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at 61

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, the Nigerian leader recognised His Highness’ steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s economic development, peace and stability.

The president noted that the crown prince had demonstrated compassion to the Nigeria’s humanitarian needs and lending a helping hand to deal with the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He also saluted the leadership and visionary foresight of the crown prince which, he said, had brought economic development and prosperity to the people of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president affirmed that this had made the Middle East country an important voice and strategic player in the regional and international sphere.

According to the president, the crown prince is also reckoned globally to have worked tirelessly to promote religious tolerance and harmony.

Buhari recounted that he had shared a number of special moments with His Highness over the years, which had further strengthened the relations between Nigeria and UAE.

He, therefore, wished the crown prince more years of health and happiness, and prayed for the progress of both countries. (NAN)

