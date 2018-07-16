President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart and member of the party’s Elders Committee in Kano State, Alhaji Sidi Ali, as he celebrates his 81st birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Monday, joined family, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the resourceful public servant.

Buhari noted that Ali had spent most of his life serving the country as a Public Affairs Officer, “most remarkably for ensuring accurate and balanced information on government activities during and after the Nigerian Civil War.’’

The President commended Ali’s deep sense of patriotism and nationalistic world view, which had always been evident in his promotion of the unity of the country and projection of values of harmonious and peaceful co-existence.

He believed that the years Ali spent in serving the Nigerian International Press Centre, Ministry of Information and National Broadcasting Commission were historic, coupled with his membership of the board of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant Ali longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and humanity.(NAN)