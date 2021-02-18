Buhari felicitates Anyim at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius, on his 60th birthday slated for Feb. 19.

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday congratulated the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on his many milestones, “particularly becoming Senate President at a relatively young age and handling the responsibility with maturity and wisdom.’’

Buhari urged the former SGF for more commitment to nation building with the wealth of knowledge and experience gathered from many years of serving in government.

The president prayed that the almighty God would bless Anyim with good health and longer life.(NAN)