Buhari extols political ally, Bashir Gwammaja

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja congratulated Alhaji Bashir Gwammaja on his birthday, describing him as a reliable ally whose “vision, warmth, and capacity to work I find deeply inspiring’’.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu.

Gwammaja, according to the statement, is an accomplished businessman who has closely associated himself with the president in his political career.

President Buhari wished Gwammaja good health, happiness, and glorious years ahead. (NAN)

