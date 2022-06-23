Buhari extols Nigeria, Jamaica relations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Kigali, Rwanda, met with Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and lauded the relations between Nigeria and Jamaica.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement said the two leaders met on the sidelines of the 26th edition of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

“Our relationship dates back in time, to generations ago. Thank you for strengthening it, particularly on the economic and political fronts,” Buhari said.

In his remarks, Holness said Nigeria had been very supportive of Jamaica, with the two countries having commercial agreements in place.

He said: “The maiden flight from Lagos to Jamaica about two years ago was well received. We equally have relationships in the creative industry, sports and finance.”

While referring to a recent opinion article written by Buhari, and published in international newspapers, Holness said he agreed that the Commonwealth could be more than just a club of friends who have affinity with the United Kingdom, “and become an economic powerhouse.

”All the elements are there; common language, large market, and many others. It can become a serious economic force.” (NAN)

