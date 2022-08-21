Buhari extols ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ogwu at 76

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated

the former Minister of Foreign Affairs (2006-2007) and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (2008-2017) as she turns 76 on Monday.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Sunday in Abuja, said he shared the joyous occasion with Ogwu and her family.

He noted with delight her years of meritorious service in the diplomatic community and academia, joining her friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the birthday.

He affirmed that Ogwu’s experience and knowledge had contributed generously in shaping the country’s foreign policies, particularly the economic diplomacy that she championed.

The president rejoiced with the scholar for her many achievements, starting from lecture halls, which included working at National War College and the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies.

She had also served as the Director General of Nigeria Institute for International Affairs.

The president also acknowledged Ogwu’s cerebral support and advice to the multilateral institution and governments on issues of security across the globe, especially on disarmament.

She also served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament.

President Buhari prayed for good health and strength for the celebrator. (NAN)

