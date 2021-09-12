Buhari extols Etsu Nupe,Yahaya Abubakar at 69, hails rain of peace

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of the Etsu Nupe Yahaya Abubakar on the occasion of his 69th birthday and 18th anniversary on the throne, describing him “as a remarkable traditional ruler.”

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) made this known on statement Sunday.

President Buhari, in a goodwill message on Sunday, noted that during Abubakar’s reign, “peace and harmony have thrived in his domain”, adding that “the Etsu Nupe has used his military background and experience to work assiduously for the promotion of peace, harmony and unity amongst his people.”

“Since your appointment 18 years ago to succeed Sanda Ndayako, you have proved yourself worthy of the appointment and, as a retired army general myself, I am proud of your accomplishments on the throne so far,” the President said.

According to President Buhari, “the Etsu Nupe is a humble traditional ruler who has devoted his time and efforts to the promotion of the welfare and progress of his people.”

He explained that “traditional rulers are closest to the people and play critical roles in the promotion of peace and harmony in the country.”

While congratulating Etsu Yahaya Abubakar on the doubly important occasion, the President advised him “not to rest on his oars and continue to offer his fatherly advice to leaders at all levels in order to move Nigeria forward.”

