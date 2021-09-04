Buhari extols Boss Mustapha at 65, describes him as ‘Dedicated Public Servant’

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, as a dedicated public servant, saying that the nation’s Covid-19 management under him is worthy of praise.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari stated this in a statement on the occasion of Mustapha’s 65th birthday anniversary.

The President explained that “since his appointment as SGF, my respect and admiration for Mustapha have grown ever stronger and deeper because of the passion and energy with which he does his job.”

He said “Mr. Mustapha is a remarkably competent person who enjoys the confidence and support of his colleagues,” and commended him for “playing a big part in the nation’s unparalleled success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Buhari urged “other public servants to borrow a leaf from Boss Mustapha who does his job with passion and amazing talent for details.”

