Buhari extols Bagudu, Dogara as committed party men

December 26, 2021



President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of Gov.  Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and former Speaker Yakubu Dogara on their birthday anniversaries on Dec. 26, describing them as committed party men.

Dogara a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Buhari congratulatory message issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, said: “I’m proud of your records of service Nigeria and your people and indeed, our party that is committed change”.

According the president, the two celebrants individually distinguished in their areas of responsibilities.

“You didn’t disappoint the voters that put you into office.

“Your records of performance reinforced my belief that given the opportunity, our younger politicians the capacity deliver results.

“You’re a source of inspiration other younger politicians.

“I wish you many more years on earth and good health in the service of Nigeria,” Buhari told the two politicians. (NAN)

