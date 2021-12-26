Buhari extols Bagudu, Dogara as committed party men

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and former Speaker Yakubu Dogara on their birthday anniversaries on Dec. 26, describing them as committed party men.

Dogara was a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Buhari in a congratulatory message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, said: “I’m proud of your records of service to Nigeria and your people and indeed, our great party that is committed to change”.

According to the president, the two celebrants have individually distinguished themselves in their areas of responsibilities.

“You didn’t disappoint the voters that put you into office.

“Your records of performance have reinforced my belief that given the opportunity, our younger politicians have the capacity to deliver results.

“You’re a source of inspiration to other younger politicians.

“I wish you many more years on earth and good health in the service of Nigeria,” Buhari told the two politicians. (NAN)