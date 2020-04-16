Buhari extols Amb. Clark at 90

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Blessing Akporode Clark, on the occasion of his 90th birthday, Thursday.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, via his facebook page, Buhari affirms the invaluable contributions made by the elderstateman to the shaping and implementation of the country’s foreign policy.

Buhari pointed out that Clerk played significant role in building and sustaining good relationship in the early years of Nigeria’s indepence with countries and multilateral instituations.

“At 90, the President believes the diplomat, who started his public service career in 1957 with the old Western Region Civil Service, and joined Foreign Service in 1961, played an active role in building and sustaining good relations in the early years of independence with countries and multilateral institutions, diligently rising to become Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Permanent Representative to United Nations (New York), Permanent Representative to United Nations (Geneva), and Permanent Representative to Organisation of African Unity.

“As pioneer member of Nigeria’s diplomatic service, President Buhari commends the diplomat’s focus and discipline in representing the country with empathy, grace and confidence, and advancing his contributions after retirement by serving as member of the Presidential Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs, while inspiring the right values of patriotism and nobility in younger diplomats.”

The President also felicitated with Clark’s family on the auspicious milestone, his friends and professional colleagues, especially the Council of Retired Federal Permanent Secretaries (CORFEPS) and the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN).

He prayed that the almighty God will grant the renowned diplomat good health and more strength.

