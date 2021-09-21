Buhari extols Abdulaziz Udeh, describes him as epitome of religious tolerance

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the demise of foremost Igbo leader and philanthropist, Alhaji Abdulaziz Udeh of Enugu State.

Reacting to the death of the media investor, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, President Buhari described Abdulaziz Udeh as “one of the most unostentatious philanthropists in the country who worked for humanity without making any noise about it.”

According to him, doing goodness without bragging about it is one of the greatest virtues and the late Abdulaziz Udeh had passed such a test of humility with distinction.

”We also have to give credit to the deceased because of his significant contributions to the creation of Anambra, Ebonyi and Delta by being one of the signatories or advocates for that effort.

”Apart from his philanthropic activities, the late Alhaji Udeh was also an advocate of religious tolerance, who didn’t discriminate against anyone because of religious differences,” the President added.

President Buhari prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with paradise. (NAN)

