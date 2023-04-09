Buhari expresses sorrow as Sheikh Sharif loses son

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the family of Sheikh Ibrahim Ibn Saleh al-Hussaini, also known as Shaykh Sharif Saleh, the government and people of Borno State in mourning the demise of Alhaji Musa Alkasim, the Sheikh’s oldest son.

This was disclosed in a statement Saturday signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

According to Shehu, in a message to Sheikh Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Fatwa Committee of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, President Buhari says he is “deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your reliable and trustworthy son, Musa.

“With his passing away, a promising career in business and academia has come to an end.”

He describes the late 59-year-old Musa as a kind and enterprising young man who will sorely be missed.

“Allah knows best. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and people of Borno State,” says the President.