Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over Lt. Gen. Attahiru, others’ death

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness over the air crash that claimed the Chief Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, the president condoled with families the , the military, and Nigerians in general.

He described them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

While praying that God receives the souls the patriots, the president said the crash “ one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a our forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

He pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

Attahiru, born on Aug. 10, 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy and was appointed Chief of Army Staff on Jan. 26 ()

