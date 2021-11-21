Buhari expresses sadness over Sen. Aluko’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over passing away of a former lawmaker, Sen. Gbenga Aluko, on Saturday.

This contained in a condolence message issued by president’s Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 58-year-old former senator, who represented Ekiti South Senatorial District between 1999 and 2003 in upper legislative chamber, slumped and died in Abuja on Saturday.

president, in message, urged family, friends and political associates to find solace in God and antecedents of the former lawmaker.

He commiserated with members of All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as people and government of Ekiti on of political leader.

Buhari noted that deceased had served his state and nation, and was dutifully committed to improving lot of his community.

He prayed for repose of deceased’s soul and comfort for family he left behind. (NAN

