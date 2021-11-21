Buhari expresses sadness over Sen. Aluko’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing away of a former lawmaker, Sen. Gbenga Aluko, on Saturday.

This is contained in a condolence message issued by the president’s Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 58-year-old former senator, who represented Ekiti South Senatorial District between 1999 and 2003 in the upper legislative chamber, slumped and died in Abuja on Saturday.

The president, in the message, urged family, friends and political associates to find solace in God and the antecedents of the former lawmaker.

He commiserated with members of All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as people and government of Ekiti on the loss of the political leader.

Buhari noted that the deceased had served his state and the nation, and was dutifully committed to improving the lot of his community.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and comfort for the family he left behind. (NAN

