Buhari expresses sadness over passing of Sarkin Malaman Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Alh. Buhari Siriddawa, describing it as ”not only a loss to the people of Sokoto state, but also the entire country”

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari acknowledged Siriddawa’s indefatigable commitment to peace during his eventful life on earth.

The President said: “I received the news of Siriddawa’s demise with great shock, and I will say without any fear of contradiction that he was one of the greatest religious leaders of our recent history or time.”

President Buhari noted that “the late Siriddawa had committed himself to the promotion of peace, unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence in the country.”

While describing the deceased as a remarkable leader, the President said the late Sarkin Malaman Sokoto had built an enviable legacy worthy of emulation.

He extended his condolences to the Sokoto Emirate Council in particular, as well as the government and people of Sokoto state over the death of the Islamic scholar.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his soul and reward his noble deeds with paradise, and grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said. (NAN)