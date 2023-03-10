Buhari expresses sadness over passing of APC NWC member, Nwosu

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday Nwosu.

Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, condoled with family members, friends and associates of the lawyer.

The president noted that the deceased, who was also the APC National Welfare Secretary, served the party and country diligently and remarkably handled the affairs of members with care.

He affirmed that the wisdom and maturity of the late National Welfare Secretary contributed to the successes of the party over the years.

According to him, Nwosu’s departure has left a vacuum in the leadership segment that caters for members and staff of the APC.

Buhari prayed Nwosu’s soul to find eternal rest, and God’s covering over his family. (NAN)