Buhari expresses sadness over Mangal’s death, sends condolence team to Katsina

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says the death of Alhaji Bashir Mangal, the Managing Director of Max Airlines and brother of business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal is a loss for the country.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide on Saturday in Abuja, said the president made his feelings known in a condolence message delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

Sirika was accompanied by the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i.

The president described the deceased as an indomitable businessman.

“He was full of life and very courteous. He leaves behind an indelible contribution to the aviation world.

”He was also a very organised administrator. The nation and its business community have lost a rare gem.

”My condolences to his family and friends, the Katsina Emirate and the government and the people of the state,” he said.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased. (NAN)