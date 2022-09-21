Buhari expresses sadness over death of Sadiq Gaya, Bala Tajudeen

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Senator representing Kano South District, over the death of Sadiq, his son, who was believed to have died in suspicious circumstances.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja consoled with Gaya and his family following the tragic incident.

He, however, expressed the hope that police investigations into the circumstances of the death would uncover the truth and lead to the prosecution of the culprits.

The president also condoled the demise of Alhaji Bala Tajudeen, a prominent Kano community leader, whose son, Usman Bala is the Head of Service and Acting Chief of Staff, Government House, Kano.

Buhari, who commiserated with the family of the deceased, described late Tajudeen as a very disciplined and industrious gentleman who inculcated the values of hard work and patriotism in the children he left behind.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased. (NAN)

