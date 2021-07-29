Buhari expresses sadness over death of 5 corps members

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of five prospective corps members in a motor accident on Abaji/Kwali expressway, Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari made his feelings known in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja.

The president joined the board, management and staff of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

While commiserating with the families of the youngsters, the president assured that Nigerians share their grief and would continue to uphold them in prayers through this difficult time.

He extended best wishes to all corps members on national service as well as new call-ups in various orientation camps across the country.

President Buhari reaffirmed that ”the welfare and security of these young Nigerians, who have obeyed the call to serve the nation with dedication and selflessness, will remain a key priority of government, even as the sacrifices of the fallen youths will never be forgotten.” (NAN)

