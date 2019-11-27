Buhari expresses sadness over death of 13 French military personnel in Mali

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the death of 13 French soldiers in Mali on Tuesday after a helicopter accident during an operation against terrorists in the country.

The Nigerian leader made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Reacting to the incident, President Buhari said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of this helicopter accident that claimed the lives of 13 French soldiers during an operation against the terrorists in the country.”

According to the President, the incident is of significance to Nigeria because France is a major international partner in the war against terrorism.

”We recognise France’s extensive experience in the war on terror and their assistance to African countries, including Nigeria, to tackle terrorism that poses the greatest security threat to the affected countries.

“Terrorism is a global problem that demands international cooperation, and I praise the efforts of the French government in assisting us in confronting this monster,” he said.

The Nigerian leader called on the French government not to allow this unfortunate incident to dampen its enthusiasm in terms of its active support towards fighting terrorism in Africa.

”On behalf of my government and the people of Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of these patriotic soldiers that died in the line of duty. May their souls rest in peace,’’ Buhari said. (NAN)