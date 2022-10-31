Buhari expresses profound sorrow over Indian footbridge deaths

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India following reports that at least 141 people have died after a British-era bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening.



In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President disclosed that apart from those that died, 177 of the 500 have been saved and teams are searching for several others who are still missing.





“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I wish to express my profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the Prime Minister, families of the deceased, and the people of India following this tragic incident,” said the President.



He prayed for recovery of all the persons who suffered injuries.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

