Buhari expresses outrage,sadness over gulak’s murder

May 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over what he called “the heinous murder of Adamawa politician Ahmed in , by yet to be identified .” 

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, the President said: “I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial of country. 

“Let me warn however that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts expect to go free. We will deploy all resources at disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.” 

Finally, President Buhari expressed his “deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa State as well as his friends and associates all over the country. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,