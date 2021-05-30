Buhari expresses outrage over murder of Gulak

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over he called “ heinous murder“ of Adamawa politician Ahmed Gulak in Owerri yet to be identified gunmen.

president reacted on Sunday in a statement issued his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

“I repulsed such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak evil people who are determined to undermine , unity and of our country.

“Let me warn, however, that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable act should expect to go free.

“’ will deploy all resources our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice,” the president was quoted as saying.

Buhari expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa, as well as Gulak’s friends and associates across the country. (NAN)

