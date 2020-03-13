Buhari expresses Nigeria’s readiness to support new Guinea Bissau government

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed Nigeria’s recognition and full support for the new President of Guinea Bissau, Oumarou Sissoco Embalo.

Speaking while receiving the Guinean leader at the State House, President Buhari said, “It is good you have support of West African leaders, President of Senegal Macky Sall and that of Niger, Muhammadu Issoufou who is the Chairman of ECOWAS, behind you. Both leaders have the respect of their countries.

“We, the leaders of West Africa have the duty of ensuring that the sub-region is stabilised politically, economically and security wise. We will do our best to ensure that elections are free and fair and meet democratic expectations,” said the Nigerian President.

President Buhari also enjoined President Embalo to always be mindful of his country’s national interest.

“In these days of high-tech communications, information travels very fast. Be mindful of national interest which is often reflected in economic and political matters,” he said.

He further assured that Nigeria will continue to support Embalo and his country and congratulated him on coming through the difficult process leading to his victory and inauguration as President.

In his remarks, President Embalo said he had come to Nigeria to express his country’s deep appreciation for the support it got in what he described as “our most difficult moment.”

He praised Nigeria’s role in the region as well as in global politics and urged President Buhari to continue to ensure the survival of democracy in the sub-region.

On the seeming controversy surrounding his election, the visiting President declared that with the decision of the country’s courts to give legitimacy to his victory, all matters are now settled, and he now had the support of virtually all the political forces in the country.