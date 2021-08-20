Buhari eulogises Ahmed Joda, says ”he never asked me for favour”

President Muhammadu Buhari has described late Ahmed Joda’s services to Nigeria, as immeasurable, saying that all the years he knew Joda, he never requested a favour from him.

President Buhari stated this at the palace of Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo Musdafa, at a condolence visit to the families of three elder statesmen and prominent sons of Adamawa, who passed recently.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement on Friday, said the families included that of Joda, a former Permanent Secretary and Chairman of the Transition Committee that ushered in President Buhari’s administration in 2015.

Others were the families of Dr Mahmoud Tukur, former Minister of Commerce and Industry, during his military administration and Abdullahi Danburam Jada, Minister of Animal Health and Northern Cameroons Affairs, in the defunct Northern Region Government.

President Buhari, who was accompanied by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, recounted his personal relationships with the deceased, noting that at various points, they played very supportive roles in his public service.

On the late Joda, he said: ‘‘Since I became governor of North East, under retired Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo and later Minister, Joda was one of those who assisted me, until his transition.

‘‘He was very supportive each time I called on him as governor, minister and President and he never demanded any favours from me, either in cash or any form of gratification .’’

On the late Mahmoud, the president said: ‘‘He was a bosom friend to my brother and they studied together in Europe.

”He also contributed a lot during my military administration and did well in his assignment .”

President Buhari noted that from the antecedents of his close working relationship with the people of Adamawa and how they had distinguished themselves, he appointed one of their sons, the Minister of FCT, a very important position.

‘‘I gave an Adamawa indigene, Mr Mohammed Bello, a huge and complicated assignment as FCT minister. Although he is young, he is performing very well with the fear of God,’’ he added.

The president commiserated with the government, people and the Lamido of Adamawa, on the demise of their illustrious sons.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and divine comfort for their families.

In his remarks, Fintiri thanked the President for the visit, saying ‘‘given your closeness to the deceased, we should have been the ones travelling to Abuja to commiserate with you.’’

The governor commended the president for taking out time, off his busy schedule to visit Adamawa, on the same day his son, Yusuf, was getting married to Zahra Bayero.

Zahra is the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano.

The royal father, Lamido Adamawa, also conveyed the Emirate’s appreciation to the President and his entourage, pronouncing blessings for safe travels and success in the President’s engagement in Kano , for his son’s wedding. (NAN)

