Buhari, Erdogan exchange Eid greetings

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, exchanged Eid greetings with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the course of which they discussed bilateral relations and matters of global interest.



This was made known in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

“During their phone call which was initiated by the Turkish leader, Presidents Buhari and Erdogan also covered a range of issues pertaining to the ongoing discussions between the two countries on the supply and local manufacture of military equipment as well as matters of strategic cooperation.



“President Buhari used the opportunity to especially thank his Turkish counterpart for his commitment and support to Nigeria in the ongoing war against terrorism.





“President Buhari also received Eid greetings from former Nigerian Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon who congratulated him on witnessing the Sallah following 30 days of fasting, and prayed for peace, unity and progress in the country,” Garba Shehu stated.

