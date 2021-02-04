Buhari ends wild speculations, extends IGP Adamu’s tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of Inspector General of Police,IGP Muhammed Adamu, mni by three months.

Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this in a chat with State House Press Corps in Abuja Thursday.

According to the Minister, “Mr President has decided that the present IGP, Mohammed Adamu, will continue to serve as the IG for the next three months, to allow for a robust and efficient process of appointing a new IG.”

He added, “This is not unconnected to the desire of Mr President to, not only have a smooth handover, but to also ensure that the right officer is appointed into that position.

“Mr President is extending by three months to allow him get into the process of allowing a new one.

He debunked the notion that there is a lacuna saying, “There’s no lacuna. Mr President can decide to extend his tenure for three months.

Asked Where did the report of the IGP’s retirement came from? the Minister replied: “It was one of those social media stories that one cannot control.”

This announcement has brought to an end the series of wild speculations about Adamu’s fate as well as unconfirmed reports of his successor.