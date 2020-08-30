Buhari, Emefiele, others for virtual CIBN banking, finance conference

President Muhammadu Buhari, among over 2,500 participants across the globe, are expected to participate in a virtual Banking and Finance Conference being organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Mr Patrick Akinwuntan, Chairman, Consultative Committee of 13h Annual Banking and Finance Conference and MD/CEO, Ecobank Nigeria, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Akinwuntan said that the conference with the theme: “Facilitating a Sustainable Future: The Role of Banking and Finance” will hold on Sept.15 and Sept. 16.

According to him, the Chief Host of the conference would be Mr Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Mr Bayo Olugbemi, CIBN President would be the host.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s edition of the conference will be executed using the hybrid of virtual and physical platforms, with strict adherence to the preventive protocols against the spread of the pandemic.

“While over 2,500 participants across the globe are expected to participate virtually, there will be two physical locations for the conference,’’ Akinwuntan stated.

He said that the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and the Ijewere Hall of the Bankers House, Victoria Island, Lagos would be locations for the conference.

According to him, the conference will feature five Business and two Break-out sessions.

It will provide participants a platform to connect with other professionals and industry stakeholders across the world.

The conference chairman further said that the conference would brainstorm on strategic issues that are critical to building a sound and sustainable financial ecosystem and economy.

Akinwuntan said the resolutions at the event would be made available to relevant stakeholders and policy makers to enable them reappraise and align their operations and strategies in line with global best practices.

Dignitaries expected at the event are President Muhammadu Buhari, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana and Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Mr Mohammed Musa, FCT Minister, are also expected among others. (NAN)