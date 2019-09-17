Buhari dissolves Obono – Obla – led Panel, awaits ICPC report

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) as currently constituted with Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Adesina, “The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.”

The statement recalled that “the panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.

“President Buhari thanks all members of the dissolved panel for their services,” Adesina added.

In what may be an indication of trouble ahead for Obono Obla, the presidential statement said, “the President looks forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman.”