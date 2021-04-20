President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned from a two-week trip to the United Kingdom a few days back, Tuesday, joined Muslim faithful in the State House mosque for the Ramadan Tafsir (explanation of the Qur’an).

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Tuesday evening.

According to Shehu the President, who was accompanied by personal aides, was attending the Tafsir for the first time in two years, following the closure of the Mosque throughout the Ramadan last year due to the restrictions in public gatherings put in place by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, now renamed Presidential Steering Committee (PSC).

In a sermon before the commencement of the exercise, the Chief Imam of the Villa, Sheikh Abdulwahid Abubakar Sulaiman lamented that groups and individuals have been spreading concocted and senseless stories regarding COVID-19, misleading a large number of people.

He called the epidemic ‘‘a trial from the Almighty, as well as a leveller and equalizer of humanity.’’

The Chief Imam urged Nigerians to continue to observe the regulations put in place by the relevant authorities to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Buhari’s move may have been made to dispel speculatons about his alleged ill-health after his return from United Kingdom.

