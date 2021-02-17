Buhari dispatches security officials for rescue operation in Kagara, Niger

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the abduction of some staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State and directed the Armed Forces and Police to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the president had also dispatched to Minna, Niger, a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation.

According to Shehu, the team is also expected to meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.

The presidential aide quoted the president as assuring the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry.

Buhari urged them ”to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

“Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,” said the president as he condemned as cowardly the attack on innocent school children.