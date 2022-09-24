Buhari directed that Osinbajo, Boss Mustapha be left out of APC Campaign Council list – Keyamo

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Tinubu and Shettima Campaign Council has said the absence of Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo from the Campaign Council list does not call for any concern.

The Campaign Council made this known in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Festus Keyamo on Saturday.

Keyamo noted that in fact, it was President Muhammadu Buhari who directed that the Vice-President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of Government.

He therefore assured that there is no cause for alarm, adding that the APC is intact and not in total disarray like those who wish to ‘rescue’ the country, but cannot simply manage their own internal affairs.

He said,”Our attention has been drawn to some stories making the rounds that there may be something amiss within the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the name of our own revered and respected Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, is not included in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari , GCFR, is the Chairman of the Campaign Council. As a result, Mr. President has SPECIFICALLY directed that the Vice-President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of Government. As a responsible Party and Government, all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns. The APC has the mandate of the Nigerian people to administer the country on their behalf at least till May, 29, 2023, and this we intend to do with all sense of responsibility.

“We will not toe the path of those who governed the country in an irresponsible manner before us and our Party is not in total disarray like those who wish to ‘rescue’ the country, but cannot simply manage their own internal affairs.”

