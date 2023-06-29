Buhari didn’t ask Tinubu not to investigate his ex-officials – Garba Shehu

Former Presidential Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, has described as fake, reports that former President Muhammadu Buhari has asked his successor, President Bola Tinubu not to investigate his ex officials.

Shehu said in a statement Thursday that report on social media alluding to Buhari’s alleged request was “fake news”.

Shehu said, “If social media is to be believed, former President Muhammadu Buhari is requesting his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to investigate some former officials of his government.

“It is fake, let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity. This is fake news, and nothing more”, Shehu said.

Photos reportedly emerged earlier in the week about a meeting between President Tinubu and former President Buhari reportedly in London.But there was no official confirmation or statement on the meeting.

Shehu in his statement Thursday added, “Thankfully, there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met, so no one was there to report their conversation.”

“As much as possible, the former President wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

According to Shehu, “He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made”, the former presidential aide said.

Newsdiaryonline reports that after the Paris Summit, Tinubu travelled to London for a private visit, according to a statement signed by Dele Alake, his special adviser on special duties, communication and strategies.

