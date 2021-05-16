President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit to attend the African Finance Summit.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the summit will focus on reviewing African economy following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

He added that the summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, would draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

He said, during the visit, President Buhari would meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations and economic ties.

Shehu revealed that the two leaders would also deliberate on climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of COVID-19, with more research and vaccines.

”Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community,” he said.

He stated that the president would be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Other on the trip, according to him, are: National Security Adviser, retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai. (NAN)

