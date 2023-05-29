Buhari departs Eagle Square for Abuja  airport enroute Daura

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has departed the Eagle Square, Abuja for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, enroute his home town, Daura, Kastina State.

Buhari left immediately Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn-in as President and Vice President on Monday.

Before his departure, Buhari formally handed over flags to the new president.

Buhari had a dinner in the State House Banquet Hall on Sunday, bid Nigerians bye bye.

He said he would retire to his hometown to take care of his cows.

Buhari will, on Tuesday in Daura, be hosted to Durbar ceremony as a mark of welcome.(NAN)