Buhari departs Abuja for London

March 30, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for routine medical check-up.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that president and few of his aides departed Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for London at about 2.30p.m.

Those at airport to bid president farewell included Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed and other presidential aides.

NAN reports that before departing presidential villa president had met behind closed doors with security chiefs where he directed them to fish and crush heads of bandits, kidnappers and their local collaborators to restore confidence in .

NAN reports that the president, who last travelled to London for medical check-up in May 2018, expected back in the country during the second week of April, 2021. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,