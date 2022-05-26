Buhari departs Abuja for AU Extra-ordinary Summit in Malabo

File photo: PRESIDENT BUHARI DEPARTS ABUJA FOR COP26 IN GLASGOW 1A&B. President Buhari departs Abuja for Glasgow to attend the 26th conference of Parties (COP26) in Scotland. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. OCT 31ST 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday departed to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to participate in the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Summit would focus on security.

According to an earlier statement by the President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, the three-day summit, which will hold on May 26 to 28, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Shehu said that the African leaders would look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies.

He further stated that the Nigerian leader would join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

”On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

”President Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo,” he added.

According to the presidential aide, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.

The President will also be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, retired Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Others on the President’s entourage are the National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno; Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa. (NAN)

