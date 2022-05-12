Buhari demonstrating political will to fight terrorism, corruption — Sen. Bamidele

By Naomi Sharang

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, has lauded the political will of President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against terrorism and corruption.

He stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after Buhari signed three bills into law in Abuja on Thursday.

The Bills are: the “Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill 2022; Money Laundering Act (Amendment) Bill 2022; and Proceeds of Crime Bill 2022.

The lawmaker who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District said the prompt signing of the bills into law by the president was commendable, saying that it will strengthen the ongoing fight against terrorism and corruption.

From left: Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha, President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Sen. Suleiman Kwari.

In his capacity as the committee chairman who worked on the bills; Bamidele said it entailed hard work by the National Assembly under the watch of the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

”I want to say that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has done well by promptly signing these bills into law.

”Looking at the hard work put into these legislations by the National Assembly under the watch of the President of Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as well as the promptness with which the Executive arm of Government; as acted under Mr. President’s watch.

”It is obvious to Nigerians as well as the international community that there is certainly a political will to strengthen the fight against terrorism and corruption,” he said.

NAN reports that those present at the brief ceremony were: President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Sen. Bamidele and Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Sen. Suleiman Kwari.

Others are: Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

From left: President Muhammadu Buhari and Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele in handshake, while President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan looks on.

NAN reports that the senate had on March 16, passed the Bill to Amend the Money Laundering Act 2011.

“The provisions of the Money Laundering Bill 2022, makes it mandatory for Banks and other Financial Institutions to report in writing to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, any single transaction or lodgment in excess of N5 million naira for an individual, and N10 million in the case of a corporate body.

Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill 2022, which prohibits the payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria was passed by the senate on April 27.

While the Proceeds of Crime Bill 2022 was passed by the upper chamber on March 23.(NAN)

