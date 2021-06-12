Buhari, Democracy Day and the Nigerian youths

By: Adamu Muhd Usman

“Only reason can convince us of those three fundamental truths without recognition of which there can be no effective liberty: that what we believe is not necessarily true; that what we like is not necessarily good; and all questions are open”. —Clive Bell (1881-1964) British art critic.

May 29, 2015 democracy day was the day Muhammadu Buhari took the oath of office for four year term. Also he took another oath of office May 29, 2019 for the second term as President of this country. Since 1999 after the taking over of government from Military to the elected government, May 29 was set aside as a democracy day in Nigeria and it was in his second tenure that May 29 was replaced with June 12 and recognized as a democracy day because June 12 election was regarded as the most freest, fairness, credible, transparent and peaceful election in the history of Nigerian democracy which made Late Chief MKO Abiola won as president under Social Democratic Party (SDP) with the efforts and commitments of people like Dr. Sule Lamido to achieve that giant, patriotic and democratic milestone because Lamido was the National Secretary of the party, SDP.

Your excellency, the country is facing a serious challenge of insecurity, unrest, unemployment and alots of agitations etc but we craved the indulgence of Mr. President to be firm, unbiased, focused, committed and try not to be distracted in the business of governance. Secure and unite this country and heal the abrasion.

This will go a long way in saving this country from disintegration,but six years along the line out of eight there was no much to show by the this present APC led administration because a common man cannot afford three square meals a day, living standards are very low, businesses are no more flourishing, majority of Nigerians can no longer afford to pay rent, medical bills, school fees and the high increase of insecurity as a result of the ineptitude and lack of total commitment of this administration.

The President should also remember that he was not only voted by the adults alone, but by the youth as well which are even the majority, so he should at least show the sign of commitment to the teeming youth to ease their suffering and uplift their standard of living because they contributed or helped for his victory (emergence). He should shun the attitude of winner takes it all which had over the year’s characterized politics in Nigeria.

The British example of David Cameron working together with his opponent Nick Clegg should be a model for democratic governance world over and also our dear country. Because the previous utterances by PMB of addressing the Nigerian youth as illiterates and lazy gives much concern and has generated a lot of analysis and deliberation in and outside the country.

Be it as it may, there is great need to engage youth in the Nigeria, before leveling them even for them to stop violence which was aggravated because of unemployment. There are over thirty million unemployed youths roaming the streets of the country these days and as the old saying goes; ‘The idle mind is the devils workshop’ therefore there is the need to gainfully engage these youths.

President Buhari should do everything possible to ensure that moribund industries such as the textiles and manufacturing industries that had provided jobs for millions of Nigerians be revived. The issue of reviving the production and export of agricultural produce like ground nuts, cotton and cocoa that had hitherto sustained the economy should be revisited with the view of creating employment for the youth.

The present situation whereby so many youths are unemployed gives miscreants the opportunity to recruit them to perpetrate dastardly acts that have been on the increase in the country. The mayhem that was unleashed in some parts of the country following the announcement of election results in 2015 because of jubilation/celebration of Buhari’s wining was perpetrated by youth, most of them unemployed.

This also brings to mind the unprecedented level of insecurity in the country which is affecting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and tourism in the country. These days’ attacks and all manner of weapons are being used to scores with crimes happening in almost every part of the country and even armed robbers, bandits, kidnappers and cultist etc are now using dangerous weapons to carry out their nefarious activities. It is expedient that the source or sources of these weapons and bombs be detected and exposed.

Another area that needs urgent attention is the power sector. Though President Buhari took the bull by the horn when he took of the power sector, there need to expedite action on reviving the power sector. All hands must be on deck to fix the power sector as a means of attracting FDI and also creating employment for the general country.

President Buhari led government should stop witch-hunting the opposition(s), law enforcement agencies should be given a free hand to operate without interference and also INEC should be allowed to do their work independently without any interruption for justice to be done concerning the forth coming elections into years to come God willing.

Another good way of sustaining the legacies of his predecessor President Jonathan is to implement electoral reforms that he initiated. The good work that Professor Attahiru Jega as Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did should be commended and emulated because it was a clear indication that Prof. Jega has conducted a transparent and credible electoral process. What Prof. did and if given chance to his successor (Prof. Yakub) this will ensure credible leaders that would take Nigeria to greater heights and definitely, your name will be written in gold and God will grant you wisdom to lead this country without fear or favour.

I give apology to A. Harry Truman former US president (1884-1972) which says: “Do your duty, and history will do you justice.” 2023 is just like today if we are animate.

O God strengthen our faith, expand our living space and bless us in our livelihood. O God Let not those who have no fear of you and who do not show mercy towards us rule over us. May God Help us and guide our leader aright, stabilize, unite and bless Nigeria as a whole. Amen.

Despite so many challenges facing the APC led government and the country as a whole, we must celebrate Democracy

Happy Democracy Day.

Adamu write from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa state.