Buhari decorates Commander Presidential Air Fleet with new rank

With an aim to encourage commitment to service and to nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday in State House, Abuja, decorated the Commander the Presidential Air Fleet, Abubakar Yaro Abdullahi with his new rank Air Vice Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force.

This was disclosed in a press signed by , Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

Supported by the spouse, Mrs A’isha Abdullahi and the Chief the Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo in decorating the officer with his new insignia and rank, President Buhari noted that the improvement the efficiency and effectiveness the nation’s Armed Forces remained a key priority to his administration.

He congratulated AVM Abdullahi and his spouse on the attainment the new rank and urged not to relent on his performance, on account which he got the promotion.

Also present to witness the decoration were the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd), as well as his parents, Alhaji Abdu Abdullahi Yaro,  Hajiya Hafsat Abdullahi and Hajia Aisha Beita.

