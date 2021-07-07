Buhari decorates Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya

President Mohammadu Buhari has decorated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya with a new rank of Lieutenant General.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya takes over from former Chief of Army Staff, late Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a military plane crash along with ten military officers in Kaduna on May 21.

Yahaya, who hails from Skokto State, had served as the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, a counter-insurgency operation in the north-east before his new appointment

NAN reports that the event was witnessed by members of the Federal Executive Council, security chiefs including Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of the Air, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj. Gen. Sunday Adebayo.

Others were the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba. (NAN)

