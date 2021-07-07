Buhari decorates Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya

President Mohammadu Buhari has decorated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Farouk a new rank of Lieutenant General.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that takes over from former Chief of Army Staff, late Lt. Gen. Ibrahim , who died in a military plane crash along ten military officers in Kaduna on May 21.

, who hails from Skokto State, had served as the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, a counter-insurgency operation in the north-east before new appointment

NAN reports event was witnessed by members of the Federal Executive Council, security chiefs including Chief of Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of the Air, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of (CDI), Maj. Gen. Sunday Adebayo.

were the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba. (NAN)

