Buhari convenes National Security Council meeting

June 8, 2021



 President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presided over meeting of National Security Council at State House, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that meeting was attended by Vice-President Yemi , Secretary to Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others in attendance of the meeting included Ministers of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama and the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao were also in attendance of the meeting.

NAN reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides also attended the meeting

NAN learnt that the meeting would review the current security developments occasioned activities of insurgents, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) bandits and kidnappers in the country. (NAN)

